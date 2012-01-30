PARIS Jan 30 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to dip on Monday as investors await to see the details of Greece's debt swap deal and the outcome of yet another European summit before chasing stocks higher.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 13 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 23 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 18 points lower, or down 0.5 percent.