PARIS, April 24 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Tuesday, halting the previous session's sharp sell-off, but gains could be limited by brewing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 19 points higher, or 0.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 41 to 45 points higher, or 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 15 to 17 points higher, or 0.6 percent.