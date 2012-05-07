US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
PARIS May 7 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to sink on Monday, adding to the previous session's sell-off as investors dump risky assets following elections in Greece and France that revived fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
Spreadbetters expect Frankfurt's DAX to open around 152 points lower, or down 2.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open around 65 points lower, or down 2.1 percent.
The market reaction will be exaggerated by a public holiday in Britain.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.