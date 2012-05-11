US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat after Comey testimony; Nasdaq at record high
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
PARIS May 11 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to drop on Friday, resuming a two-week retreat as Greece's political deadlock and a huge loss from JPMorgan rattled investors.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 26-27 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 45-46 points lower, or down 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 28 points lower, or down 0.9 percent.
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
NEW YORK, June 8 The 'Trump trade' made a comeback on Thursday on Wall Street but the S&P and Dow industrials ended flat as former FBI director James Comey said President Donald Trump fired him to undermine an investigation into Russian meddling into last November's U.S. election.