PARIS May 21 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Monday, extending their recent steep sell-off as the outcome of the weekend's G8 meeting failed to calm investors' worries over debt-stricken Greece.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 11 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 29 points lower, or down 1 percent.