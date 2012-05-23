PARIS May 23 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Wednesday, reversing a two-session recovery rally as expectation for swift new measures at a EU meeting to resolve the euro zone crisis faded.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 61-64 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 89-94 points lower, or down 1.5 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 39-40 points lower, or down 1.3 percent.