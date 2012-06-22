PARIS, June 22 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to drop on Friday, adding to the previous session's losses, as bleak U.S. manufacturing data and the downgrade of 15 of the world's biggest banks by Moody spooked investors.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 56 points lower, or down 1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 56 points lower, or down 1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 26 points lower, or down 0.8 percent.