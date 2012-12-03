PARIS Dec 3 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Monday, adding to last week's gains, boosted by improved Chinese manufacturing data.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 20 to 21 points higher, or 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open around 35 points higher, or 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 18 to 19 points higher, or 0.5 percent.