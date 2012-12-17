PARIS Dec 17 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to inch higher on Monday, as Liberal Democratic Party of Japan's landslide victory fuels recovery hopes for the world's third biggest economy.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open around 28 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open around 2 points higher, or up 0.1 percent.