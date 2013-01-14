PARIS Jan 14 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Monday, mirroring gains in Asia, and boosted in part by comments from a Federal Reserve official about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 16 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 19 to 30 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 10 to 14 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent.