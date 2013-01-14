Hong Kong shares rise to near 2-year high on bullish global equities
June 2 Hong Kong stocks closed the week at a near two-year high, supported by an upbeat mood in global equity markets and continuous money inflows from China.
PARIS Jan 14 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Monday, mirroring gains in Asia, and boosted in part by comments from a Federal Reserve official about the outlook for the U.S. economy.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 16 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 19 to 30 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 10 to 14 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent.
HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.