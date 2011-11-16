LONDON Nov 16 European shares ended
slightly higher on Wednesday as Mario Monti's move to form a new
technocrat government in Italy and a pledge by Greece's LAOS
party to give unconditional support to new Greek Prime Minister
gave some momentary relief to markets.
But investors remained jittery as rising bond yields in core
euro zone economies except Germany raised concerns that the debt
crisis could spread to even stronger countries and derail a
fragile global economic recovery.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally finished 0.2 percent higher at 971.67 points after
falling in the previous two sessions. The index is down more
than 13 percent so far this year.
Analysts said equities had more chances of an upward move
than a decline in the longer term as U.S. economy appeared to be
coming back on track and company earnings have not been as bad
as people had feared. But in the near term, Europe was going to
dictate the market direction, they said.
"Normally you would be a buyer of risk assets, but you are
holding back because Europe is in such a mess. But we sense more
of a risk to the upside than the downside because the world
around us, apart from Europe, is consistently improving," said
Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments
that manages nearly $4 billion.
Healthcare stocks, traditionally seen as defensive
plays, were up 0.4 percent. However, auto shares, down
1.2 percent, featured among the top decliners on worries a
slower economic growth would hit demand for vehicles.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)