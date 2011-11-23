LONDON Nov 23 European shares fell on
Wednesday to their lowest close in seven-weeks after dismal
demand at a German bond auction sparked fresh debt crisis
contagion worries and weak Chinese factory data added to
concerns about slowing global growth.
The weak auction, which saw a low bid-cover ratio, raised
fresh concerns about the impact on Germany of the region's debt
problems, with investors worrying about the growing costs
attached to the crisis.
Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, part
of the Standard Life Group, which administers 196.8 billion
pounds of assets, said the weak demand was a surprise.
"It is now getting to the stage where investors are becoming
concerned about Germany paying more of the bill for the euro
zone. The country is being tarnished with the same negative
sentiment of other parts of the euro zone."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares provisionally closed down 1.1 percent at 904.56 points
and made its lowest close since Oct. 4.
Belgian lender KBC fell 8.7 percent to become one
of the biggest fallers in Europe as the yield premium of Belgian
10-year government bonds over German Bunds hit a euro-era high.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)