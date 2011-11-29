LONDON Nov 29 European shares hit a
one-week high after a low-volume rally extended into a third
day, buoyed by positive U.S. consumer confidence data and hopes
policymakers will make progress to contain the euro zone debt
crisis at a meeting on Tuesday.
The U.S. data showed consumer confidence bounced back from a
2-1/2 year low in November as apprehension about job and income
prospects in the world's largest economy eased.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed up 0.7 percent at 946.99 points, the
highest close since Nov. 18. However, the index is still down
more than 15 percent in 2011.
The latest auction of Italian debt, held earlier in the
session, met strong demand although the country's borrowing
costs hit a euro lifetime high.
"The market is benefitting from the Italian auction that saw
good bid-to-cover ratios, even if it was at considerably higher
levels. Once again hope is up for some comprehensive solution
for the problems of the euro zone," said Philippe Gijsels, head
of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"But all we have at the moment are rumours and promises. If
these do not morph into something more concrete, markets may
once again be very disappointed. European leaders have got
another chance to get their act together."
