FRANKFURT Jan 24 European shares fell on Tuesday from near six-month highs in the previous session as concerns that Greece might head towards a disorderly default weighed on sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,043.79 points after rising to its highest level since early August on Monday.

"The lingering talks are turning into a stress factor for the markets. Time is running out," a German trader said, referring to Greece debt talks.

Euro zone finance ministers rejected as insufficient an offer made by private creditors to help restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising anew the threat of a disorderly Greek default.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent, France's CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent, while the German blue chip index was down 0.3 percent.