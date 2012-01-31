LONDON Jan 31 European stocks rose on
Tuesday on renewed hopes for a Greek debt deal, though gains
were capped by weaker-than-expected U.S. data that cast doubt on
the strength of the world's biggest economy.
Near-bankrupt Greece struggled on with its foreign lenders
on Tuesday to show them it can ram through spending cuts and
labour reform in exchange for a crucial debt swap deal and a 130
billion euro bailout package needed to avoid an unruly default.
"People have become more optimistic for a positive outcome
(on Greece) and they're now focusing on fundamental corporate
and economic data," said Ian King head of international equities
at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds under
management.
"We would need a further uptick in economic indicators to
justify the recent move in markets."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.7 percent to a provisional close of 1,037.62 points. It
gained 3.6 percent in the month of January.
U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in
November, and consumer confidence soured in January,
highlighting the hurdles still facing the economic recovery.