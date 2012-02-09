LONDON Feb 9 European shares climbed to end near six-month highs on Thursday after losses in the previous three sessions, with encouraging U.S. macroeconomic numbers and an austerity package agreed by Greek policymakers prompted investors to by cyclical stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally finished 0.2 percent higher at 1,073.28 points. The index rose up to 1,079.97 in the previous session, the highest since early August.

Cyclical shares were in demand, the auto index rising 3 percent, led by a 4.5 percent gain in German luxury carmaker Daimler that said its profits were boosted in 2011 by a record performance from Mercedes-Benz and sales were expected to hit a new record in 2012.

"The market has potential to go up further. Economic support is there and earnings are continuing to do well," said Anko Beldsnijder, managing director of MainFirst Asset Management, which manages 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion).

"I would buy a combination of cheap cyclicals such as cars and mining. I would also stick to a bunch of defensives having strong business models such as Imperial Tobacco Group."

Figures showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, underscoring a firming of the labor market.