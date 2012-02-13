LONDON Feb 13 A low volume rally in
European shares on Monday buoyed by the approval of Greek
austerity measures needed to avoid a messy default was looking
to peter out as traders said short-sellers were beginning to
position for a fall in the market.
Approval of the austerity cuts is still needed by euro zone
finance ministers at a meeting on Wednesday in order to secure a
fresh bailout package and with riots kicking off in Athens
against the measures, gains were seen as limited.
"Obviously we have seen the market jump up this morning on
Greece, but there is some scepticism," said Joe Rundle, head of
trading at ETX Capital. "Volumes are thin and people are looking
to sell into this rally."
"It is not good for economic confidence when you see riots
and austerity cuts are on the front page. It stops people
spending on the real world and erodes consumer confidence."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares provisionally closed up 0.6 percent at 1,070.26 points
after being up as much as 1,074.33 and down as low as 1,063.11.
Cable & Wireless Worldwide jumped 44.5 percent in
strong volume, to top the leader board, after Vodafone Group
, the world's largest mobile operator by revenue, said it
was considering a bid for the group.