LONDON Feb 20 European shares hit their highest close in nearly seven months on Monday as euro zone finance ministers edged closer to a long-awaited agreement on a rescue package for Greece, which may prevent a chaotic default.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended the session provisionally up 0.7 percent at 1,090.29 points, the highest close since July.

"We've had quite a good run year-to-date and a lot of it is premised on Greece getting its bailout. There may be another day of euphoria but then we'll get back to normal and could sell off a bit," said Michael McNaught-Davis, head of international equities at Scottish Widows, which has 145 billion pounds ($229 billion) under management.

Banks, many of which have significant exposure to Greece and other peripheral euro zone countries and have taken a hit on their balance sheets, were among the biggest gainers.

Euro zone banking stocks rose 1.9 percent.