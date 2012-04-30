US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
LONDON, April 30 European stocks snapped a four-session rally on Monday, with news of a recession in Spain putting the euro zone's economic and debt problems back in the spotlight and charts pointing to more market weakness as long as a key resistance level holds.
Spain's IBEX index finished April down 12.7 percent in its worst monthly showing in nearly 1-1/2 years.
"On a macro front, or political front, in Europe things aren't looking so great ... I am cautious in the short term," James Butterfill, equity strategist at Coutts, said.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone bluechips closed down 1.5 percent at 2,308.28 points on Monday, continuing to underperform the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 which fell 0.6 percent, cushioned by the presence of Nordic stocks.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: