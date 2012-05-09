* FTSEurofirst ends down 0.3 percent at 1,014.46 points
* Spanish stock market falls 2.8 percent on concerns over
banking system
* Greek political uncertainty continues to weigh on markets
* Traders and analysts say more central bank action may be
needed
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 9 European shares fell to a
four-month low on Wednesday as growing political uncertainty in
Greece and concerns over the Spanish financial system hit
markets, with traders and analysts saying central banks might
have to pump more liquidity into the system.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.3 percent
at 1,014.46 points. The index pared back some of its earlier
losses towards the end of the session, but still finished at its
lowest close since Jan. 9 when it ended at 1,008.69 points.
The Spanish stock exchange dropped by 2.8 percent, as
uncertainty over the final cost of a government plan to save its
troubled banking system hit markets.
Fears that Greece may leave the euro zone also continued to
weigh on sentiment, after some Greek parties which did well in
elections over the weekend rejected the terms of the country's
EU/IMF bailout programme.
"Every day that goes by seems to make it more likely that
Greece will split from the euro," said Edward Allen, a partner
and fund manager at Thurleigh Investment Managers.
Allen said Thurleigh, which manages around 300 million
pounds ($485 million) worth of assets, was underweight on
European equities, preferring instead to hold American and Asian
shares due to the better economic prospects in those regions.
MORE QUANTITATIVE EASING?
Britain's FTSE 100 index fell by 0.4 percent,
France's CAC-40 index shed 0.2 percent although
Germany's DAX ended up 0.5 percent, helped by record
monthly levels in German exports and imports.
The FTSEurofirst index has now given up much of the gains
made after the European Central Bank first pumped hundreds of
billions of euros worth of cheap funds into the banking system
in December, and traders said a new round of emergency funding
for banks might be needed.
"The central banks will not allow another banking crisis,"
said Adrian Redmond, senior trader at London-based firm JN
Financial.
The Bank of England, which meets on Thursday, may come under
pressure to extend its asset-buying programme, designed to
inject liquidity into the financial system, although
inflationary worries may also deter it from another bout of
quantitative easing.
The Euro STOXX Volatility index briefly reached a
2012 high of 33.28 points on Wednesday, indicating growing
investor fears over the economy and expectations that stock
markets will fall further, before ending down 0.4 percent.
"I am going long on volatility and buying puts on major
indices," said Akshay Kapoor at Gekko Global Markets.
A put option gives the purchaser the right to sell a
security for a specified price at a certain time and is often
used by investors to protect themselves in a falling market.
Adrian Slack, head of equities at Bastion Capital, said
there might be some short-term rallies in European stock markets
but the longer term picture looked negative for them.
"The market looks oversold on the short-term, but for the
longer-term it looks on the downside," said Slack.