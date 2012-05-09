LONDON May 9 European shares provisionally
ended at their lowest level in four months on Wednesday, as
growing political uncertainty in Greece and concerns over the
Spanish banking system hit markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
down 0.4 percent at 1,013.55 points, paring back some of its
losses towards the end of the session but still at levels not
seen since January.
The Spanish stock market was down by 2.8 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 percent, France's
CAC-40 index shed 0.2 percent while Germany's DAX
was up 0.5 percent.
"There are fears that what's happened in Greece will take
place in Spain," said Adrian Redmond, senior trader at
London-based trading firm JN Financial.
"People should put on a tin hat for the next few days - it's
going to be choppy," he added.