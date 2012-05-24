LONDON May 24 Investors snapped up heavily sold-off European equities on Thursday, betting that weak economic data could prompt stimulus from central banks, but with the Greek crisis still unresolved the rally was seen short-lived.

Euro zone purchasing managers indices (PMIs) pointed to a deeper than expected slowing of activity in the private sector, while the German Ifo showed the possibility of a Greek euro exit knocking confidence in the region's strongest economy. Although gloomy in itself, the data raised expectations of equities-friendly action from the European Central Bank.

European players also played catch up with U.S. markets, which staged a late session come back on Wednesday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.2 percent at 984.08 points, recouping roughly half of the previous session's drop and recovering from five-month lows of 964.66 set last week.

"In the short term the equity traders can chase the market for a day or two to the upside if they think the ECB is doing something ... However I would not make the conclusion that any bad news is sufficiently priced into equities, this is definitely not the case," said an equities strategist at a major European bank.

Underlining ongoing concerns, the Greek stock market steeply underperformed, dropping 4.5 percent to its lowest level in over two decades.