LONDON May 31 European shares fell to a fresh 5-month provisional closing low on Thursday, recording their worst monthly loss since last August, as persistent fears over the euro zone and signs of a weakening U.S. economy hit equities markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended down 0.7 percent at 968.92 points - its lowest closing level since Dec. 19, when the index ended at 957.45 points.

The index fell by around 7 percent over the course of May - its biggest monthly loss since August when it dropped by 10.6 percent after markets were similarly hit by concerns over Europe's debt crisis.

"At the moment, cash is being sidelined, people aren't investing and liquidity is being taken out of the market," said Bastion Capital's head of equities, Adrian Slack.

"The only room for any upside is another round of quantitative easing in Europe," he added.