* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct. Euro STOXX 50 down 0.4 pct

* Rally pauses as investors ditch defensive shares

* Cyclical gains show risk appetite still high

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Sept 10 European shares edged lower on Monday, taking a breather from a strong rally as investors offloaded stocks less exposed to any economic improvement as a result of possible central bank interventions in Europe and the United States.

Risk appetite was underpinned by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce measures to stimulate the economy on Thursday, as well as the European Central Bank's pledge last week to buy the bonds of struggling countries if they apply for a bailout.

The defensive food & beverage sector, down 1.2 percent, extended a two session fall from all-time highs as investors switched into cyclical basic resources stocks, up 0.8 percent, seen as big beneficiaries of monetary stimulus thanks to their exposure to raw material prices, which tend to rise with inflation.

Euro zone banks, the largest holders of the region's sovereign debt, rose 0.3 percent, taking their rally to roughly 10 percent since the ECB's announcement, which is aimed at easing tensions in the debt and funding markets.

"Investors have taken up cyclicals and financials and now they've started to take profit out of defensives," Derek Hammond, head of institutional said at Societe Generale, said.

"We're in cylcials, miners, banks and everything that has been particularly hit because of the anticipated cyclical downturn. I'm still bullish."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.3 percent lower at 1,103.55 points while the euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 2,528.53 points.

Cheuvreux's technical analysts recommended buying any dip in the Euro STOXX 50 index after the gauge sent a bullish technical signal last week by breaking though a downtrend line connecting its 2007 and 2011 highs at around 2,500.

"Following the announce of ECB last week, the Euro Stoxx 50 index has breached its major downtrend resistance line ending the bear campaign since the subprime crisis," the brokerage said in a note.

The Euro STOXX 50 was rising within an uptrend channel capped on the upside by a line connecting 2011 and 2012 highs, pointing at resistance in the 2,750-2,800 area.

"The initial price target would probably hit the resistance level of the minor uptrend channel within the 2,750-2,800 window. But, the medium-term target could favour strength towards the high posted in 2011 (at 3,077)," Cheuvreux added.

U.S. STIMULUS

Chances of the Fed embarking on another round of bond purchases, or quantitative easing, this week have jumped after disappointing August U.S. employment numbers released on Friday, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"With the latest data, there's a 50 percent chance that we see some sort of additional quantitative easing (from the Fed), but I would not expect the full-blown QE3 programme as it has been discussed in the market," Stefan Angele, head of investment management at Swiss and Global, said.

"(The ECB's move) addresses the short-term fears and the overshooting in risk aversion that we had seen in the market."

Swiss & Global, which has assets worth 80 billion Swiss francs under management, recently increased its exposure to sectors which performed strongly in a bull market, such as energy, while cutting its exposure to utilities.

Angele cautioned markets could face an upset this week if Germany's constitutional court rejected Germany's ratification of the euro zone's permanent bailout fund or imposed strict conditions on its use.

Rejection of the ESM, a 700 billion euro fund, would hit policymakers' efforts to defuse the three-year-old euro zone debt crisis and ensure the survival of the common currency.

Also keeping investors on tenterhooks this week were elections in the Netherlands and talks between Greece and its lenders over the release of the tranche of financial aid to Athens.

In a sign of the lingering caution, volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 index was a mere 80 percent of the 90-day average, after brisk volumes in the previous two sessions, marked by the ECB's announcement and jobs data in the United States.