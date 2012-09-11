* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 up 1.2 pct to six-month closing high
* Deutsche Bank leads sector rally as investors cheer new
capital plan
* Germany's Dax hits new 2012 high
* Volatility rises in protection bet ahead of German ruling,
Fed decision
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 11 European shares edged higher on
Tuesday, with Deutsche Bank leading a rally among euro zone
lenders after saying it would not ask shareholders for more cash
to strengthen its capital base.
Shares in Germany's top bank rose 4.1 percent in
heavy trading as investors were relieved to hear the management
would focus instead on cost cuts and asset sales.
The broader STOXX 600 Euro zone banking index rose
1.9 percent to a six-month high as investors continued to be
reassured by a European Central Bank pledge last week to buy the
sovereign bonds of struggling countries that ask for a bailout.
"The ECB's bond buying plan is a game changer, because it
can remove the systemic risk," said Sandra Crowl, who sits on
the investment committee of Carmignac Gestion in Paris.
"We had already started exposing the funds to European banks
during August because our expectations about what the ECB would
do were high."
Carmignac, which has assets worth over 50 billion euros
under management, took positions in euro zone banks including
France's BNP Paribas last month, moderating a deeply
underweight position on the sector.
Crowl added there may be opportunities to start taking
profit on stocks that have outperformed during the recent bear
market, including suppliers of non-essential consumer goods to
emerging markets.
Among them, the British fashion house Burberry fell
21 percent in heavy trade after issuing a profit warning showing
that a slowdown in China combined with Europe's debt crisis was
bringing a nearly three-year boom in luxury goods to an end.
Burberry led a 1 percent fall in the STOXX 600 personal and
household goods sector, which had risen 16 percent this
year.
The sector was trading at 14.7 times its expected earnings
for the next 12 months, a premium to its 10-year average at a
time when most sectors are trading far below the average,
Datastream data showed.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.3
percent higher at 1,107.17 after rebounding in the afternoon,
mirroring gains on Wall Street.
"We see some American activity today on the European markets
after ... the (ECB chairman Mario) Draghi move," a trader in
Brussels said. "Everybody agrees in the short term we're a bit
out of the woods because there is a floor."
DAX HITS 2012 HIGH
Germany's Dax index rose 1.3 percent to a new
2012 high of 7,310.11 while the euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index rose 1.2 percent to 2,557.65.
Charts on the Euro STOX 50 pointed to further
gains ahead, with the index heading towards its March top at
2,611 after breaking out of a bearish channel at 2,510 last
week, according to Ouri Mimran, a technical strategist with
Cheuvreux in Paris.
He expected the index to break above 2,611 and head towards
2,641, the 61.8 percent retracement of the February-September
2011 slide, and then its July 2011 high at 2,800.
"We've seen some buying on the dips late today, which
strengthens our positive view for the weeks to come, Mimran
said."
While sentiment remained positive, some investors took
advantage of relatively low option prices to buy protection
against any jitters associated with a German Constitutional
Court ruling on the euro zone bailout fund on Wednesday and the
chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not deliver widely
awaited stimulus on Thursday.
The main gauge of European equity investors' concerns, the
Euro STOXX implied volatility index, or VSTOXX, rose 1.8 percent
to 23.92.
The VSTOXX gauges option prices on the Euro STOXX 50
index and rises when investors buy options to protect
themselves against future share price swings.
Implied volatility on the Euro STOXX 50 has picked up from
last week's one-month lows of 21.77, but is still some 6 points
lower than it was before the ECB unveiled the details of its
bond buying on Sept. 6.
"Despite lower implieds (and large recent spot moves), most
(volatility) indices continue to trade rich to realised vol
(volatility) - consistent with the list of major catalysts still
to come," UBS derivative strategists said in a note.
They proposed that investors who expect a jittery fourth
quarter use options to bet on a rise in the VSTOXX to between 30
and 40.