LONDON, Sept 11 European shares edged higher on
Tuesday as Deutsche Bank led a rally among euro zone
banks after it said it would not ask shareholders for more cash
to strengthen its capital base.
The broader STOXX 600 Euro zone banking index gained
1.7 percent to fresh six-month highs as investors continued to
be reassured by the European Central Bank's pledge last week to
buy the sovereign bonds of struggling countries if they apply
for a bailout.
"We see some American activity today on the European markets
after... the (ECB chairman Mario) Draghi move," a Brussels-based
trader said. "Everybody agrees in the short term we're a bit out
of the woods because there is a floor."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed 0.3 percent higher at 1,107.11 points.