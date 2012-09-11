LONDON, Sept 11 European shares edged higher on Tuesday as Deutsche Bank led a rally among euro zone banks after it said it would not ask shareholders for more cash to strengthen its capital base.

The broader STOXX 600 Euro zone banking index gained 1.7 percent to fresh six-month highs as investors continued to be reassured by the European Central Bank's pledge last week to buy the sovereign bonds of struggling countries if they apply for a bailout.

"We see some American activity today on the European markets after... the (ECB chairman Mario) Draghi move," a Brussels-based trader said. "Everybody agrees in the short term we're a bit out of the woods because there is a floor."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed 0.3 percent higher at 1,107.11 points.