LONDON, Sept 18 European shares fell on Tuesday
as uncertainty about a potential Spanish sovereign bailout kept
the country's debt yields high and prompted investors to
continue booking profits on a stellar two-month run for euro
zone banks.
Spain has yet to put in a request for international help -
which it needs to do before the European Central Bank can start
buying its bonds and help ease tensions in the debt market, and
said on Tuesday it was still considering the terms.
That continued to give some investors an excuse to take
profits on the banking sector, which has risen nearly 50
percent since late July, when ECB President Mario Draghi pledged
to defend the euro. On Tuesday it shed 2.7 percent.
"ECB's (intervention) is subject to Spain asking... for a
bailout; until then there will be volatility," Manish Singh,
head of investment services at Crossbridge Capital, said.
"I will buy the dips to add to positions. I think Spain will
have to accept their fate and bite the bailout bullet."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally
closed 0.2 percent lower to 1,114.39, further retreating from
14-month highs hit on Friday, on the back of monetary
intervention expectations from the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve.