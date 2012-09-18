* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.2 pct
* Euro zone banks shed 2.9 pct as Spain hesitates over
bailout
* Auto stocks fall 2.3 pct after weak sales data
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 18 European shares fell on Tuesday
as Spain's reluctance to seek a sovereign bailout kept the
country's implied borrowing costs high and prompted investors to
continue booking profits on a stellar two-month run for euro
zone banks.
Spain has yet to put in a request for international help,
which it needs to do before the European Central Bank could
start buying its bonds, and said on Tuesday it was still
considering the potential terms.
That continued to give some investors an excuse to take
profits on the banking sector, which has risen nearly 50
percent since late July, when ECB President Mario Draghi pledged
to defend the euro. On Tuesday it shed 2.9 percent.
"ECB's (intervention) is subject to Spain asking ... for a
bailout; until then there will be volatility," said Manish
Singh, head of investment services at Crossbridge Capital.
"I will buy the dips to add to positions. I think Spain will
have to accept their fate and bite the bailout bullet."
Spain's hesitation cast a shadow over Italy, which is also
seen as a possible bailout candidate. Milan's main shares index,
the FTSE MIB, fell 2.4 percent, dragged down by lenders
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.
Fiat, down 4.3 percent, also weighed on the FTSE
MIB and led a 2.3 percent selloff among auto shares
after data showed car sales fell 8.5 percent in Europe last
month as the relentless crisis undermined consumer demand.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally
closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,111.74, further retreating from
14-month highs hit on Friday.
The ECB's announcement it was willing to buy the bonds of
struggling euro zone states lifted German analyst and investor
morale in September, the closely watched ZEW survey showed on
Tuesday.
Global investors have also turned more bullish on euro zone
equities since the ECB's move, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's
asset allocation survey showed, with a net 1 percent investors
now "overweight" the region.
The Euro STOXX 50, which fell 1.2 percent on
Tuesday, is still up 18 percent since Draghi's pledge in late
July fuelled speculation about an ECB intervention.
"Given policy support, positioning and valuation there's
ample scope that the rally can extend ... but we would be
unsurprised to see a period of consolidation in the near term,"
John Bilton, European investment strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, said.
"Overall it's our sense that European investors are starting
to shift from a 'sell the rally' mentality towards a 'buy the
dips' mentality."