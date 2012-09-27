LONDON, Sept 27 European shares closed a touch
higher in thin trade on Thursday, lifted by expectations for
economic stimulus in China, although uncertainty about Spain's
fiscal reforms kept gains in check.
Mining stocks rose 1.2 percent after China's central
bank injected cash into its money markets and traders speculated
it may also take steps to boost the country's weak stock market,
to arrest a slowdown in its economic growth.
Trading was choppy, however, as the Spanish government
repeatedly postponed a press conference aimed at unveiling its
economic reforms. It eventually started shortly before the
market close.
"We're not going to find out the details of what (the
Spanish government) says until three or four days when the big
budget document comes out and we find out where all the
different bits are hidden," Oliver Wallin, investment director
at Octopus Investments, said.
Wallin said he was holding off from buying and "waiting to
see, because we're not really being invited (by the broader
macroeconomic environment) to put more risk on the table at the
moment."