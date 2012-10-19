* FTSEurofirst 300 closes down 0.8 pct at 1,111.85 points
* Euro STOXX 50 falls 1.2 pct to 2,542.24 points
* Hurdles in EU bank plan hits financial stocks
* Traders divided over whether market will fall further
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 19 European shares fell on Friday
and ended a four-day winning streak after signs of disagreement
from European Union leaders over how to help the region's
debt-ridden banks hit financial stocks.
Some traders felt the decline was a temporary blip and that
the market would soon recover, but others were more negative,
arguing that European stock markets could fall further.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.8 percent
at 1,111.85 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index of
leading euro zone shares fell 1.2 percent to 2,542.24 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index was the
worst-performing equity sector. It fell 2.2 percent after
Germany toughened its stance at an EU summit on Friday on using
the region's bailout funds to directly recapitalise struggling
banks.
Analysts said the EU summit, which also witnessed some
discord between France and Germany over how to tackle the euro
zone debt crisis, also left issues unresolved over how to help
Spain's debt-ridden banks.
Tiverton Trading portfolio manager Luc Bocahut felt European
equities were prone to a bigger fall-back, due to the stumbling
blocks that arose from the EU summit.
"I would be quite bearish here. They really haven't made
much progress," he said.
SPANISH FINANCIAL SHARES SLUMP
Spain's IBEX benchmark equity index fell 2.3
percent, while shares in the country's banks also slumped.
Bankia dropped by around 14 percent while a 3
percent fall at Santander, Spain's main bank, took the
most points off the FTSEurofirst 300 index.
The EU agreement on Friday over the new regulatory framework
opens the way for the euro zone's rescue fund to inject capital
directly into ailing banks during the course of 2013.
However, whether that will allow Spain to transfer some of
its banking liabilities off the government's books will not be
determined until later in the year.
"Last night's decision on the banking union is ceremonial as
it leaves Spanish banks on the hook since no clear resolution
scheme has been presented," analysts at Cheuvreux wrote in a
research note.
Uncertainty over when Spain may ask for a sovereign bailout
has also weighed on European stock markets in recent weeks.
Despite Friday's fall, the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended the
week up 1.7 percent.
Bastion Capital head of equities Adrian Slack felt the stock
market was still "well supported" at current levels, partly
because shares still offered better returns for investors via
dividend payouts than benchmark government bonds or cash, with
interest rates at historic lows.
XBZ European equity options broker Mike Turner also felt
European stock markets could remain near their current levels,
but added that some investors had taken out bets on the market
falling further.
Turner said clients had bought "put" options - which bet on
an asset falling on the future -- on the Euro STOXX 50 index.
These options were due to expire in December with strike
prices of 1,750 and 1,700 points - implying a fall of more than
800 points in that index over the next two months.
"They are looking for a bit of downside protection in case
the market comes off," he said.