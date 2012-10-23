LONDON Oct 23 A top European share index slid
to its lowest level in more than one and a half months on
Tuesday, hit by worries over weak company results and Spain's
debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
down 1.7 percent at 1,089.09 points - its lowest closing level
since ending at 1,079.24 points on Sept. 5.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also fell 2.1 percent to 2,478.46 points, while the Euro STOXX
50 implied volatility index rose 10 percent,
highlighting investors' uncertainty over the market outlook.
The borrowing costs of Spain, which is under pressure to
seek a sovereign bailout, rose on Tuesday after credit rating
agency Moody's downgraded five Spanish regions.
"Realism is again starting to hit home," said Adrian Slack,
head of equities at Bastion Capital, who recommended selling
shares on any signs of a market rise rather than buying on dips.