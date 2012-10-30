* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.9 pct at 1,103.05 points
* Euro STOXX 50 ends up 1.5 pct at 2,515.99 points
* Thin volumes with U.S. markets shut after massive NY storm
* BP up after dividend hike, UBS surges after job cut plan
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 30 Reassuring business updates from
oil major BP and several major banks lifted European
shares on Tuesday, with a key European equity index reaching its
highest in more than a week.
However, traders said near-term direction would be
influenced in part by what U.S. investors do when markets in New
York reopen after a two-day closure due to a massive storm,
which caused widespread damage on the country's eastern coast.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.9 percent at
1,103.05 points, its best close since ending at 1,107.42 points
on Oct. 22. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 1.5 percent to 2,515.99 points.
Trading volumes on the FTSEurofirst 300 were among the
lowest so far this year, as a result of the disruption caused by
the storm in America.
BP gained 4.2 percent after raising its dividend, while
Swiss bank UBS surged 5.9 percent as investors
welcomed UBS' plans to axe 10,000 jobs, which they said would
save costs and could help UBS return capital to shareholders.
Dr Moustapha Awada, who heads up London quantitative trading
firm Sunofia Advisers, said he remained cautious on European
equities until the end of 2012 but was betting on further minor
gains for regional stocks in the near term.
"Systematically we have a slightly 'long' bias, but that
could change depending on the volatility and liquidity the
markets will exhibit in the short term. I think Europe is still
in a crisis situation but there's still some positive momentum
in Europe," he said.
WORRIES OVER EARNINGS AND EURO ZONE LINGER
Deutsche Bank performed well along with UBS,
rising 4.5 percent after posting higher profits.
JN Financial investment manager Ed Smyth holds Deutsche Bank
shares and bought shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena on Tuesday.
"That Italian bank looks quite oversold in the short-term,"
he said.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has had to accept state aid,
with many of Europe's top companies still under pressure from
the region's sovereign debt crisis, which has hit Spain and
Greece hard and could threaten Italy next.
Italian carmaker Fiat fell 4.7 percent after
cutting its 2013 and 2014 targets, and according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data, 47 percent of companies on the European
STOXX 600 index to have posted third-quarter results
have missed market expectations.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said he remained "underweight" on European equities.
However, Lloyds TSB private banking head of investments
Ashish Misra said European equities could represent a better
pick that U.S. stocks.
The U.S. market faces uncertainty with the Presidential
elections next month and a potential "fiscal cliff" of big
spending cuts and tax increases in 2013 if the U.S. government
fails to reach a deficit reduction deal by the end of 2012.
"In terms of their price, European equities are now trading
at just over 30 per cent discount in terms of price-to-book
value ratios relative to U.S. equities," said Misra.
"This trend of relative under-performance - now nearly two
years old - has likely grown a little long in the tooth and does
raise the possibility of a period in which European equities
out-perform their U.S. counterparts," he added.