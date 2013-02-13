LONDON Feb 13 European equities rose on
Wednesday, with key indexes breaking above the past week's
consolidation range, boosted by a crop of upbeat corporate
reports and easing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
Brewer Heineken and French vouchers and pre-paid
cards group Edenred were among the top gainers after
reporting 2012 results that were buoyed by their exposure to
fast growing emerging markets.
Sentiment on Europe improved too, thanks to strong demand at
an Italian bond auction - despite uncertainty surrounding next
week's elections there - and euro zone factory output data that
confirmed a slow recovery.
"You are seeing some slight economic optimism coming in, and
that's why the market is going up. We are trying to make up what
we lost last week," said Oliver Roth, head trader at Close
Brothers Seydler.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally
closed up 0.3 percent at 1,165.43 points, its highest finish
since the steep sell off on Feb. 4 on political concerns over
Italian election and a Spanish corruption scandal.
Britain's FTSE 100 also added 0.3 percent, with the gains
accelerating after it broke through January's peak to set 5-year
highs. Germany's DAX was another strong performer
, adding 0.6 percent to close above technical resistance
of 7,700 points.