* Rumours of rating downgrade hit Italian stock market
* Initial relief over Cyprus deal fades away
* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.2 pct
* Some investors keep long-term bullish outlook
* Financial stocks hit hardest
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 25 European shares fell on Monday,
led lower by financial stocks, as relief over a Cyprus bailout
faded after the Dutch Finance Minister said the stern deal could
set a new template for the region.
Speculation of a credit rating downgrade for Italy, which is
still struggling to form a government after inconclusive
elections last month, also weighed on European equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.3 percent at 1,186.45 points, having risen as much as 1
percent at one stage, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index fell 1.2 percent to 2,649.28 points.
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, told Reuters and the
Financial Times that the Cyprus rescue represented a new
template for resolving euro zone banking problems and other
countries may have to restructure their banking sectors.
This raised worries that other debt-ridden countries with
troubled banks may face similarly punitive measures as Cyprus,
which agreed to close down its second-largest bank and inflict
heavy losses on big depositors.
"The action taken sets a dangerous precedent. I just think
there's still a little sense of unease," said Berkeley Futures
associate director Richard Griffiths.
Griffiths said clients were looking to buy "put" options on
the German DAX equity index, which give the right to
sell an index in the future and are often used on expectations
of a market fall.
He said investors had taken DAX "puts" due to mature in
April with a strike price of 7,700 points - implying that some
investors saw a 2 percent fall on the DAX, which fell 0.5
percent to 7,870.90 points, in the coming month.
ITALIAN WORRIES RESURFACE
In spite of the Cyprus worries, many investors kept a
longer-term bullish outlook for European equities, expecting
markets to recover after a dip in April due to prospects of a
gradual recovery in the global economy.
The FTSEurofirst is still up 5 percent since the start of
2013, having risen 13 percent last year after the European
Central Bank pledged to do "whatever it takes" to protect the
euro currency from the region's sovereign debt crisis.
Willem Sels, the UK head of investment strategy for HSBC
Private Bank, said European equities remained attractive
although investors should be wary over increasing their exposure
to them for now in the wake of the Cyprus bailout.
"We remain optimistic on the outlook for equities, as we
believe that investor sentiment will remain strong over the
coming months as the strength of the global economy is
confirmed, especially in the second half of the year," he wrote
in a research note.
Roche-Brune Asset Management fund manager Gregoire Laverne
also kept a bullish long-term outlook on European shares, adding
he had bought futures contracts on the STOXX Europe 600 Banking
Index and the STOXX Europe 600 Insurance Index.
"Cyprus counts for very little in terms of the European
economy. The worst is behind us," he said.
However, others were more negative, focusing on renewed
fears over Italy.
Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB equity index fell 2.5
percent as traders cited speculation of a possible downgrade by
rating agency Moody's, with Italian banks Intesa and
UniCredit falling 6.2 and 5.8 percent respectively.
"It's easy to speculate against Italy because there is no
government," said the co-founder of an Italian brokerage, who
declined to be named.