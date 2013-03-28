LONDON, March 28 European shares extended their run of month-on-month gains on Thursday, led by takeover target D.E. Master Blenders, as ongoing central bank support continued to temper concerns about euro zone stability.

A relatively calm reopening of banks in Cyprus after their closure during the country's recent bailout negotiations also helped the FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally close up 0.3 percent at 1,188.14.

The broader STOXX Europe 600, meanwhile, rose 0.4 percent to 293.71. Both indexes ended higher in March to ensure a tenth successive month of gains.

"This market is driven by investment flows, which are totally favorable to equities at the moment, boosted in part by central bank liquidity," said Xavier Lespinas, head of equities at SwissLife Banque Privée, which has 3.2 billion euros ($4.1 billion euros) in assets under management.

"In this context, investors only see the positive catalysts and ignore the bad news... Beyond the Cypriot crisis, expectations of a sustained recovery in global growth is what's going to support stocks, including European stocks, in the months ahead."

Leading gainers across the FTSEurofirst 300 in heavy volume was Dutch coffee and tea firm D.E Master Blenders 1753, up 25 percent, after it said it had received a bid proposal from its leading shareholder valued at 6.4 billion euros ($8.18 billion).