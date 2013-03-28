LONDON, March 28 European shares extended their
run of month-on-month gains on Thursday, led by takeover target
D.E. Master Blenders, as ongoing central bank support
continued to temper concerns about euro zone stability.
A relatively calm reopening of banks in Cyprus after their
closure during the country's recent bailout negotiations also
helped the FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally close up 0.3
percent at 1,188.14.
The broader STOXX Europe 600, meanwhile, rose 0.4
percent to 293.71. Both indexes ended higher in March to ensure
a tenth successive month of gains.
"This market is driven by investment flows, which are
totally favorable to equities at the moment, boosted in part by
central bank liquidity," said Xavier Lespinas, head of equities
at SwissLife Banque Privée, which has 3.2 billion euros ($4.1
billion euros) in assets under management.
"In this context, investors only see the positive catalysts
and ignore the bad news... Beyond the Cypriot crisis,
expectations of a sustained recovery in global growth is what's
going to support stocks, including European stocks, in the
months ahead."
Leading gainers across the FTSEurofirst 300 in heavy volume
was Dutch coffee and tea firm D.E Master Blenders 1753, up 25
percent, after it said it had received a bid proposal from its
leading shareholder valued at 6.4 billion euros ($8.18 billion).