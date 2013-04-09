LONDON, April 9 European shares finished lower
on Tuesday, with concerns about a weak first-quarter earnings
season more than outweighing a rally in miners on prospects for
continued strong metals demand from China.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.1
percent lower at 1,163.61 points, retreating from a session high
of 1,172.07 in afternoon trade after a muted start on Wall
Street.
Sentiment was hurt by an unexpected sell-off in U.S.
aluminium giant Alcoa, which traditionally kicks off the
global reporting season, as investors overlooked
forecast-beating earnings to focus instead on weaker revenues.
Weak demand in Europe was a key drag on Alcoa's results, and
also hurt March sales at Volkswagen, with shares in
the German carmaker dropping 2.9 percent.
The early numbers suggest that first-quarter results are
unlikely to feature any strong pick-up in European corporate
earnings, which analysts say is needed if the equity rally -
started by central bank stimulus last summer - is to continue.
"As Alcoa has shown, the disappointment on the revenue side
clearly underpins that the dynamics for earnings growth are
rather weak ... (and) there will still be downward revisions for
2013 and 2014 earnings," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity
strategy at Baader Bank.
"We are currently in quite a fragile situation. I think,
however, that this is a digestion phase for the market, it's not
the start of a bigger downward move. We need to see more
confirmation that the hard economic data is firming, and I think
this will be delivered in the second quarter."