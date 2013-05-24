LONDON May 24 European shares fell for a second
consecutive session on Friday, led by financials on concern over
growth in Asia and the potential scaling back of U.S. monetary
stimulus.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 2.83
points, or 0.2 percent, at 1,227.11, to end the week 1.7 percent
lower.
That first weekly fall in a month was driven by downbeat
data from China and the U.S. concerns, fuelled by comments from
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke earlier in the week, which
prompted profit taking on equity indexes trading at multi-year
highs.
"We remain positive on equities in general ... (but) more
broadly equity markets may lose some momentum now that they must
worry about stimulus withdrawal," Guy Foster, head of portfolio
strategy at Brewin Dolphin, said.
European shares have rallied nearly 30 percent since
mid-2012 as central bank easy monetary policy, including low
interest rates and bond purchases, has supported growth and
driven down yields of other asset classes, in turn forcing
investors into equities for their higher returns.
Sectors that track economic growth more closely, such as
auto makers and basic resources, each fell 0.8
percent, while financials , which have enjoyed a
stellar quarter so far, led the fallers.