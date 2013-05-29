LONDON May 29 European shares fell on
Wednesday, hit by concern about a scaling back of U.S. economic
stimulus measures, and some traders said they expected near-term
gains to be limited.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed down 1.8 percent to 1,224.19 points, while
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.7
percent to 2,787.80 points.
The FTSEurofirst has retreated some 3 percent from a 2013
peak of 1,258.09 points over the last week due to worries that
the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon scale back its bond-purchase
programme that has helped underpin a rally in global equities.
"The talk is of unwinding QE (quantitative easing). No-one
really knows how this is going to play out," said Central
Markets' Darren Courtney-Cook. Logic Investments' head of
strategy Peter Rice, meanwhile, said the market was "looking a
bit stale at these levels. The risk is to the downside".