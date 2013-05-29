* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.8 pct to 1,223.50 points

* Euro STOXX 50 ends down 1.7 pct to 2,786.54 points

* Worries about end to Fed's QE hit equity markets

* Near-term gains seen limited after rally so far

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 29 European shares fell on Wednesday, hit by fresh concerns about a scaling back of U.S. economic stimulus measures, and some traders expected further near-term gains to be limited.

Injections of liquidity and rate cuts by central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve have spurred a global equity rally this year, since the moves have hit returns on bonds and driven investors to the better returns available from shares.

However, signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy have led to expectations that the Fed may soon scale back such programmes, and equities retreated on Wednesday after U.S. Treasuries rose on prospects that the Fed's stimulus may soon come to a halt.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had hit near 5-year highs earlier this month, closed down 1.8 percent at 1,223.50 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.7 percent to 2,786.54 points.

The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 8 percent since the start of 2013 while the Euro STOXX 50 has advanced 6 percent, and some traders said now was a good time to sell shares in order to book a profit on that rally.

"The market's looking a bit stale at these levels. The risk is to the downside," said Peter Rice, director of strategy at Logic Investments.

NEAR-TERM PULLBACK?

Talence Gestion fund manager Alexandre Le Drogoff said any decline on the Euro STOXX 50 would be muted provided the index did not fall below the 2,750 point level, which marked last week's low point.

Rice said Germany's DAX, which hit all-time highs this month and fell 1.7 percent to 8,336.58 points on Wednesday, had support levels of last week's lows at the 8,260-8,270 point range.

However, he added the DAX could "fall quickly" down to the 8,000 point level if it broke below that range.

Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management, sold DAX futures contracts at 8,442 points on Wednesday, due to the worries about an end to the Fed's quantitative easing (QE) economic stimulus programme.

"The talk is of unwinding QE. No-one really knows how this is going to play out," he said.

Richard Edwards, who heads trading firm HED Capital, said his preferred European equity market remained Germany, whose economy has proven to be the region's most resilient in the wake of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

However, Edwards felt the equity rally was fading out.

"We think the up-move is finished, and it's now sideways or down."