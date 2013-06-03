LONDON, June 3 European shares eased on Monday,
with concerns about the health of the economy in Germany and the
United States prompting investors to lock in some profits on the
top performers of recent months.
Data from the Institute for Supply Management pointed to an
unexpected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector last
month, boding ill for demand for European goods.
Closer to home, meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund
halved its growth forecast for Germany.
The prospects of economic weakness dented expectations for a
pick up in earnings, seen as the most likely contender for
driving more gains in equities after a 12-month long rally that
was aided by central bank policy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.6 percent
at 1,208.80 points.
"It's been quite volatile, and it's been mostly the areas
which have given you very good gains where you've seen a lot of
profit taking," said Veronika Pechlaner, head of global equities
at Ashburton.
"A more significant potentially could be quite healthy into
the summer. If markets would correct by 10 percent or so we
would definitely look to add here, selectively."