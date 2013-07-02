* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 down 0.7 pct, fails to hold above 200-day MA
* Thin volumes underscore uncertainty on Fed policy,
earnings
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 2 European equities drifted lower
in thin volumes on Tuesday, led by Fresenius Medical Care
, and failure to hold above an important technical
level opened the door to further index weakness.
Slightly stronger than expected U.S. factory orders added to
the jittery mood, with investors welcoming signs of improvement
in the world's biggest economy but concerned that this could
lead to a scaling back of the central bank stimulus that has
driven the past year's rally in global equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.4 percent at
1,158.77 points.
The Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.7 percent to 2,603.20 points after
failing to conclusively break above the 200-day moving average
in the previous session.
"Markets are nervous, and I see the deterioration in some of
the single names (individual companies). We don't have any
stocks supporting the up-movement and that makes the risk-reward
point a little lower," said Petra Kerssenbrock, technical
analyst at Commerzbank Corporates and Markets.
"The short-term support is in the area around 2,588 points
and we could fall below this level again."
The number of EuroSTOXX 50 companies trading below their
200-day moving average jumped to 37 last week from around six in
month earlier, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. Although
it has since eased to 26, that is still one of the highest
readings over the past year.
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) joined their ranks on Tuesday,
down 8.7 percent in volumes more than six times its 90-day daily
average after the U.S. agency in charge of state-run health
schemes proposed bigger-than-expected reimbursement cuts for
dialysis providers.
The news prompted S&P Capital IQ to cut earnings forecasts
for FMC by 17 percent next year and 18 percent in 2015.
Shares in Fresenius SE, which owns a 31.1 percent
stake in FMC, also suffered, shedding 3.5 percent.
Volumes on the broader market were subdued, though, with
turnover on the FTSEurofirst 300 at just 74 percent of their
90-day daily average, with many investors put off by the
uncertainty over central bank stimulus and over the second
quarter earnings season which kicks off next week.
Over the past 30 days alone, analysts have cut their
forecasts for this quarter's European earnings by 3.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, with banks, consumer
services and technology sectors seeing the steepest downgrades.
"You would want to see a bit more positive top line growth
before you get more bullish," said Ian Huggard at Investec.
(Editing by Pravin Char)