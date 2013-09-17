* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, off 5-year high
* Auto stocks lead fallers as data points to drop in sales
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 17 Auto stocks dragged European
shares off a five-year high on Tuesday when data showing a drop
in car sales last month doused recent investor optimism on the
sector.
Investors refrained from making large bets on equity indexes
as the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy committee met to decide on
an expected slowing down of its stimulus programme, which has
helped European shares rally 30 percent in the past year.
Auto shares were the biggest fallers, with the related
subindex down 1.4 percent, after data showed European
car sales fell 4.9 percent last month. That fuelled some profit
taking on a 21 percent rally in the sector since July in light
of better European economic data.
"The recovery is going to be a bit slow and a bit bumpy,"
said Mark Hargraves, who manages 4 billion euros ($5.34 billion)
for AXA Framlington. "I think (auto stocks) are going to grind
higher but they are going to be vulnerable to the newsflow."
Hargraves said he remained comfortable with his holdings in
parts maker Valeo as well as in tyre firms Continental
, Michelin and Nokian Renkaat
given the sector's long-term recovery potential.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.5 percent
lower at 1,252.36 points after closing at its highest level
since June 2008 in the previous session.
Better-than-expected economic data has helped the index
rally around 13 percent since its June low, made after the Fed's
first hint about scaling back its bond-buying programme.
Investors increased their allocation to British and euro
zone shares to 11- and six-year peaks in September and cut
global bonds to a seven-year low as they positioned for higher
growth and inflation, a poll by Bank of America Merrill Lynch
showed.
The Fed's committee begins a two day meeting on Tuesday
which is set to signal the start of the "tapering" process, with
asset purchases expected to be reduced by $10 billion a month.
"Markets are anticipating a little bit of tapering and it
could well be a bit of a travel-and-arrive kind of trade," John
Bilton, BofA Merrill Lynch European investment strategist, said.
"Our own view as a house is that it is likely to be delayed
or smaller than anticipated because some of the data points that
have come out have not exactly been 100 percent convincing for
the U.S. (economy)."