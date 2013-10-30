* FTSEurofirst 300 closes flat at 1,287.57 points
* FTSEurofirst 300 had earlier hit fresh 5-year high
* DAX slips 0.1 percent, having earlier hit new record high
* Volkswagen and Orkla rise after earnings and sales figures
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 30 Pan-European equities settled
near 5-year highs on Wednesday, supported by robust trading
updates from carmaker Volkswagen and Norwegian
conglomerate Orkla, among others.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index initially
rose 0.6 percent to hit a fresh 5-year high of 1,296.37 points,
before edging back to close flat at 1,287.57 points, with the
index up by some 3 percent since the start of October.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
slipped 0.3 percent to 3,040.69 points while Germany's DAX
fell 0.1 percent to 9,010.27 points, having earlier hit
a fresh record high of 9,070.17 points.
Some traders said that on a short-term view, the equity
market may slip back some 1 percent by the end of this week as
traders look to cash in on October's rally.
But others focused on a longer-term bullish view on equity
markets, forecasting a rally into the end of 2013.
Volkswagen and Orkla were among the top risers on the
FTSEurofirst 300 index after reporting figures that were either
in line with or better than market expectations.
Volkswagen rose 5.6 percent after unveiling record sales at
premium brands Audi and Porsche that confounded many investors
who had bet on a weak quarterly report.
Rupert Baker, a European equity sales executive at Mirabaud
Securities, said European companies were having to cope with the
impact of a fall in the U.S dollar against the euro,
which could hit exports, but added that generally speaking their
underlying third quarter results looked solid.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 53 percent of
companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index have
posted third-quarter results that have either met or beaten
market forecasts.
"There is a currency headwind but the underlying earnings
look robust enough," Baker said.
TIME TO CASH IN?
With markets such as the DAX at record highs, some said now
was a good time to trim back equity positions to cash in. The
FTSEurofirst 300 is up 14 percent since the start of 2013 while
the DAX has risen 19 percent.
Richard Edwards, who runs trading and research firm HED
Capital, backed selling into rallies on the Spanish, Italian and
French stock markets.
Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management, added there could be a 1 percent pullback
on the DAX before the end of the week as traders look to cash in
on some equity holdings before the end of October.
"The month-end is coming. That could be the catalyst for a
bit of profit-taking," said Courtney-Cook, who sold the DAX
futures contract at 9,063 points on Wednesday.