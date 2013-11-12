* Infineon drops 5.6 pct after warning of lower revenues
* FTSEurofirst 300 dips 0.6 pct, drifts off 5-year highs
* Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.6 pct to 3,034.68 points
* Rally has stalled on weak corporate results
* Some fund managers still positive longer-term on stocks
* European equities to benefit from stronger economy -UBP
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 12 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday as a fresh set of weak corporate results put the brakes
on a rally that had pushed a major regional equity index to a
five-year high last week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit
a five-year high of 1,316.42 points on Nov. 7, closed down 0.6
percent at 1,290.92 points. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index
also fell 0.6 percent to 3,034.68 points.
The FTSEurofirst 300's rally, which has taken the index up
by around 14 percent since the start of 2013, has stalled over
the last two weeks on some weak results from leading European
companies.
Even so, the OECD reported a firmer outlook for developed
economies on Tuesday and some investment management firms say
equities still have scope for gains.
German chip maker Infineon became the latest
company whose results update disappointed investors, as its
shares fell 5.6 percent after Infineon flagged a drop in revenue
for the current fiscal quarter.
Results from around half the companies on the pan-European
STOXX 600 index to have posted quarterly earnings so
far have missed profit forecasts, according to data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine. Nearly two-thirds have missed revenue
forecasts.
"We expect a below-par earnings recovery next year, and
earnings revisions have recently deteriorated," said Morgan
Stanley European equity strategist Matthew Garman.
STRONGER ECONOMIC BACKDROP
The strengthening in the U.S. economy has increased
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon start to
scale back or "taper" economic stimulus measures that have
driven much of this year's equity rally.
But Rob Jones, co-head of pan-European equities at Union
Bancaire Privee, said: "We still hold to the view that European
economies are showing the early signs of recovery and we believe
that this recovery will drive equity markets higher over the
next year."
ING Investment Management also said a strengthening global
economy could push equities up further.