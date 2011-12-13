LONDON Dec 13 European shares ended higher in thin trade on Tuesday as firmer crude prices boosted energy stocks, although the market cut gains after sources said German Chancellor Angela Merkel was against a raising of the funding limit for Europe's future bailout fund.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 0.5 percent higher at 972.12 points after rising to a high of 978.94 earlier in the session.

"Merkel's comments prompted investors to take some positions off the table very quickly after a very strong run in the recent past. We have started to see lower volumes as well, which make the moves exaggerated," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.

Volumes were low, at around three quarters of the 90-day daily average.

The oil and gas sector topped the sectoral gainers' list, up 2 percent after U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent to trade near $100 a barrel.