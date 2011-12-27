LONDON Dec 27 European shares steadied on
Tuesday in low volume after strong gains in the previous week,
with Italian banking stocks hit after the country's bond yields
rose on worries thin liquidity would make a sovereign debt
auction in Italy on Thursday tough.
Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo,
whose performances are highly correlated to the country's bond
yields, were the standout fallers, down 4.8 and 2.4 percent
respectively.
"Italian bond yields are rising, liquidity is light and it
very difficult to predict what could potentially happen at
Italy's bond auction later in the week," a London-based trader
said.
"There has not been a concrete resolution to the problems in
euro zone debt. Italy is engulfed in the crisis and until
borrowing costs come down equity markets will be hit."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares provisionally closed up 0.1 percent at 990.64 points, but
volume was anaemic at not even a quarter of its 90-day daily
average, with the UK market closed for a bank holiday.