LONDON Dec 30 European shares rose on
Friday but still recorded their biggest annual drop since the
onset of the financial crisis as debt tensions in the of the
90-day average euro zone strained the financial sector and
threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended 0.9 percent higher at 1,000.53 in volume at
less than a quarter as the UK and German markets closed early
ahead of the New Year weekend.
The index fell 10.7 percent for the year, the most since
2008, with cyclical stocks among the worst hit as government
austerity measures and a lending squeeze in the euro zone curbed
economic growth and underpinned a macro-driven trading
environment.
"It's a very one-dimensional market. It's hard to remember a
time when it hasn't been driven by just a simple risk-on or
risk-off trade," Andrew King, chief investment officer for
European equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, said.
Euro zone banks, which have the greatest exposure to the
area's troubled debt, were the worst performers, losing 37.6
percent of their value in 12 months, followed by the
growth-geared basic resources sector, which fell 30
percent.