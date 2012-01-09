LONDON Jan 9 European shares fell on
Monday in thin trade, with banking stocks among the worst movers
led by UniCredit
as it commenced its rights issue, while worries about the start
of the U.S. earnings season also weighed.
Aluminium producer Alcoa Inc, perceived as a
bellwhether to broader economic growth due to aluminium's role
in the production of many goods, kicks off the U.S. earnings
season after the bell and investors fear growth might be
slowing.
"We are at a point where we need more fundamental data to
push the market higher, Alcoa is kicking off the results season
today and we want to know if there will be some earnings
relief," said Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the
Ashburton European equity fund.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed down 0.4 percent at 1,009.35 points.
UniCredit was the worst performer, down 12.8
percent taking its fall since last Wednesday - when it spooked
the market by pricing a rights issue at a huge discount - to
45.2 percent.
"UniCredit reinforces the negative sentiment in the sector
and highlights the capital raising needs of some of the banks,
we have been reducing our exposure to financials," she said.