LONDON Jan 10 European shares hit a
one-week closing high on Tuesday after encouraging comments from
some leading U.S. companies and hopes for more policy easing in
China gave cyclical stocks a boost, with autos and miners among
the top sectoral gainers.
General Motors and Ford executives both gave
positive market outlooks, while Alcoa's results
overnight, in which it gave a positive outlook for aluminium
demand, also improved sentiment.
While Chinese copper imports grew, helping to buoy miners,
figures showing China's exports and imports grew at their
slowest pace in more than two years in December increased hopes
for more monetary policy easing from Beijing.
"Chinese imports are slowing and that indicates that the
country might start stimulating its economy and create some more
liquidity for the entire world," said Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"People are putting cash into equities and the upward move
could prolong a little bit as no one wants to miss the rally.
But we need some confirmation to see that things are indeed
improving. It's too early to call the bottom of the market."
Sectors linked with global growth rose, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Automobile index up 3.7 percent and the Basic
Resources index up 3.5 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares provisionally finished 1.9
percent stronger at 1,027.63 points, the highest closing since
Jan. 3.