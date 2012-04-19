LONDON, April 19 European equity markets sold off on Thursday as a string of downbeat corporate outlooks and weak U.S. data dampened expectations of an earnings recovery, while jitters about the sovereign debt burden across the region added to the gloom.

Markets fretted about the higher yields demanded in a Spanish sovereign debt auction and about the possibility of a future credit rating downgrade for France, where upcoming presidential elections pose an additional risk.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.5 percent at 1,041.45 points. Euro zone debt concerns sent the French CAC down 2 percent and the Spanish IBEX off 2.2 percent against a broadly flat British FTSE.

"There are elections coming up in France, Spain has to nail down its fiscal trajectory and Greece is in the melting-pot. I can see the reasons why UK will outperform continental in Europe but that divergence won't continue very long, we will catch up downwards," John Haynes, head of research at Investec Wealth & Investment.

"The outlook for European equities is pretty good at these valuation levels if you are an investor rather than a trader. In 2 years-plus you will probably make a lot of money out of European equities. But ... in the short term it is difficult to see where the positive news will come from."